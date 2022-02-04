Skip to main content
Published on Mar 04, 2022DOI

Is There a Relationship Between Prison Conditions and Recidivism?

by Esther F.J.C. van Ginneken and Hanneke Palmen
Published onMar 04, 2022
  • Published on Mar 03, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Recidivism rates after release from prison are high worldwide. While research has not shown much promise in the ability of incarceration to reduce the risk of reoffending, little attention has been paid to the variation in prison experiences. This article examines if a relationship exists between prison conditions (unit characteristics and prison climate) and recidivism, and if any such relationship can be attributed to contextual or selection effects. A combination of survey and administrative data were used from 2,366 individuals incarcerated in the Netherlands. Findings showed significant bivariate relationships between prison conditions at the unit level and reconviction within two years after release. Multivariate analyses indicated that these relationships could be explained by differences in unit composition in terms of criminal history variables. These results demonstrate the importance of considering the prison unit in analyses of prison effects, and controlling for non-random assignment of individuals to units.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
ISSN 2766-7170
