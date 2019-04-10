Skip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY TRENDS IN MAP COMMUNITIES AND MATCHED COMPARISON AREAS

by John Jay Research and Evaluation Center
Published onMay 10, 2019
Was the presence of the MAP initiative in some NYCHA developments associated with greater improvements in crime and victimization outcomes compared with the same outcomes in NYCHA developments not involved in MAP? The results presented here do not answer the question in full, but they offer an early look at efforts by the research team to generate more precise answers. Additional analyses are needed to rule out competing explanations and to examine the complex series of relationships among all the study’s variables. Based on the preliminary findings in this report, however, the results of MAP to date may be considered promising.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
