Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 09, 2022

El arte de pescar en aguas profundas: Metodología de investigación criminológica basada en Dark Web y Honeypots / The art of deep sea fishing: Criminal investigation methodology based on dark web honeypots

Valls Prieto, J., & Gallo, F. D. (2022). El arte de pescar en aguas profundas: Metodología de investigación criminológica basada en dark web y honeypots. Cuadernos de Política Criminal: 138, III, 2022, 223-253.

by Facundo Gallo-Serpillo and Javier Valls-Prieto
The Internet has allowed certain forms of crime to be transferred to a digital context with the aim of facilitating the commission of crime, posing a new challenge in the prevention and fight against crime. The distribution of illicit material (child pornography, sale of drugs, etc.) on the Dark Web is an ideal scenario for cybercriminals to ensure anonymity and data volatility. This paper presents a methodology to improve police investigation through the use of Honeypots. The methodology consists of the publication of services for the sale of illicit material so that interested parties can access the Honeypots. These allow the collection of information on the location from which access is attempted. In this way, a map will be created with the information of the connections in order to detect the risk areas.nb. This methodological innovation will allow us to obtain relevant information for the police that otherwise would not be possible to collect. Within cybercrime, obtaining data is a key element in combating and analyzing it. The usefulness of this methodology is that it can be extended to other forms of cybercrime present in the Dark Web. The collection of source IPs, since in certain scenarios it cannot be determined whether they are true IPs, is the main limitation of the investigation

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
