Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Texas at Dallas, Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 27, 2024DOI

The Relationships Between Mental Health and Violent Offending Among Serious Adolescent Offenders: An Examination of the Mediating Role of Experienced and Witnessed Victimization

Although a long line of research has examined the association between mental health and offending, previous literature primarily focused on the uni-directional path from mental health problems to offending, or vice versa. Also, there is still much to learn about how different ...

by Jihoon Kim, Michelle N. Harris, and Yeungjeom Lee
Published onFeb 27, 2024
The Relationships Between Mental Health and Violent Offending Among Serious Adolescent Offenders: An Examination of the Mediating Role of Experienced and Witnessed Victimization
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Relationships Between Mental Health and Violent Offending Among Serious Adolescent Offenders: An Examination of the Mediating Role of Experienced and Witnessed Victimization
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Crime & Delinquency

Abstract

Although a long line of research has examined the association between mental health and offending, previous literature primarily focused on the uni-directional path from mental health problems to offending, or vice versa. Also, there is still much to learn about how different types of victimization are related to the link between the two. To examine these questions, a series of fixed-effect models were employed to examine (1) the assessment of the relationship between mental health and violent offending and (2) the mediating role of experienced and witnessed victimization in that relationship. The results show a significant relationship between mental health and violent offending, while differences were found between the two types of victimization. Limitations and future research suggestions were discussed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with