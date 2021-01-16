Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxiv
Published on Feb 16, 2021DOI

The Dynamics of Business, Cybersecurity and Cyber-victimization: Foregrounding the Internal Guardian in Prevention

Embargoed until 16 August 2022

by David Buil-Gil, Nicholas Lord, and Emma Barrett
Published onFeb 16, 2021
The Dynamics of Business, Cybersecurity and Cyber-victimization: Foregrounding the Internal Guardian in Prevention
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Dynamics of Business, Cybersecurity and Cyber-victimization: Foregrounding the Internal Guardian in Prevention
The Dynamics of Business, Cybersecurity and Cyber-victimization: Foregrounding the Internal Guardian in Prevention
by David Buil-Gil, Nicholas Lord, and Emma Barrett
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Feb 16, 2021
  • www.research.manchester.ac.uk
Description

Private organizations suffer great losses due to cybersecurity incidents, and they invest increasing resources to prevent attacks, but little is known about the effectiveness of cybersecurity measures for prevention. Based on the framework of Routine Activity Theory, this paper analyzes the impact of companies’ online activities and cybersecurity measures on victimization. Our analysis of the UK Cybersecurity Breaches Survey shows that the most promising ways to minimize cyber-attacks and their impacts is to invest in in-house cybersecurity human resources and enhance the employees’ online self-protection by providing cybersecurity training, rather than just basic software protection and guidance about strong passwords.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with