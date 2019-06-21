rubenandrebarreiro/studying-criminology-and-forensics-worldwide
Description
A simple project based in Data Science and Data Analysis for Criminology and Forensics worldwide. This project was built using Jupyter Notebook and Python, with the support of some libraries for Data Science and Data Visualisation, like NumPy, Matplotlib and Pandas. This project shows an intensive and detailed study case about some indexes, historics and data about Criminology in several countries, states and cities, among other aspects!