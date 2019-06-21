Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jul 21, 2019DOI

rubenandrebarreiro/studying-criminology-and-forensics-worldwide

Published onJul 21, 2019
rubenandrebarreiro/studying-criminology-and-forensics-worldwide
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
rubenandrebarreiro/studying-criminology-and-forensics-worldwide
rubenandrebarreiro/studying-criminology-and-forensics-worldwide
  • Hide Description
  • github.com
Description

A simple project based in Data Science and Data Analysis for Criminology and Forensics worldwide. This project was built using Jupyter Notebook and Python, with the support of some libraries for Data Science and Data Visualisation, like NumPy, Matplotlib and Pandas. This project shows an intensive and detailed study case about some indexes, historics and data about Criminology in several countries, states and cities, among other aspects!

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with