The School of Criminology is inviting applications for two distinct continuing tenure-track faculty positions at the rank of Assistant Professor to start July 15, 2024.

DUTIES

To undertake research, teaching (at the undergraduate and graduate levels), and service in the School of Criminology including the development and delivery of courses online as well as traditional formats. The successful candidates are expected to conduct innovative research at the highest international level, and establish an outstanding, externally funded research program.

The School has two openings at the Assistant Professor (tenure track) level. The successful candidate for position (1) Cybercrime or Data Science & Crime, must have research and teaching interests in Cybercrime or Data Science & Crime, a PhD in Criminology or a related discipline. PhD candidates with solid indication of imminent completion may be hired at the rank of Instructor and will be promoted to the rank of Assistant Professor upon completion of the PhD.

The successful candidate for position (2) Qualitative Research Methods, must have research and teaching interests in Qualitative Research methods, a PhD in Criminology or a related discipline. PhD candidates with solid indication of imminent completion may be hired at the rank of Instructor and will be promoted to the rank of Assistant Professor upon completion of the PhD.

People with demonstrated history of community involvement, including lived experience or collaborative partnerships with Indigenous, Black, or other racialized or marginalized communities and organizations in North America/Turtle Island, are encouraged to apply. Ideal applicants will have or demonstrate the potential for a strong, evolving publication record. Strong endorsements by referees of high standing will be required. Further support can be provided by publications that make a recognized contribution to the literature, accolades and awards, and other similar community-based contributions relevant to criminology. The successful candidates must demonstrate evidence of teaching effectiveness through their submission of a teaching portfolio/dossier that includes their teaching philosophy and provides a discussion of their experience with and/or understanding of inclusive teaching, mentoring, and how the candidate would meet the needs of equity-deserving students. Ideal candidates have experience teaching and developing undergraduate criminology curricula and be prepared to assist with the School’s development of innovative and inclusive course delivery options. These are junior faculty positions; only those holding or those eligible to be appointed to the rank will be considered. These positions are subject to the availability of funding.

The School of Criminology acknowledges the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), səl ̓ ilw̓ ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), q̓íc̓əy̓ (Katzie), kʷikʷəƛ ̓ əm (Kwikwetlem), qiqéyt (Qayqayt), qʼʷa:n̓ ƛʼən̓ (Kwantlen), Səmyámə (Semiahmoo), and sc̓əwaθən (Tsawwassen) Peoples, on whose unceded traditional territories Simon Fraser University’s three campuses stand. Simon Fraser University aspires to create a space for reconciliation through dialogue and decolonizing practices.

Simon Fraser University is an institution whose strength is based on our shared commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity is an underlying principle of our Strategic Vision, which pledges SFU to “foster a culture of inclusion and mutual respect, celebrating the diversity reflected among its students, faculty staff and our community.” SFU is committed to ensuring no individual is denied access to employment opportunities for reasons unrelated to ability or qualifications. Consistent with this principle, SFU will advance the interests of underrepresented members of the work force, including Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, racialized persons and women; embrace gender and sexual diversity; ensure that equal opportunity is afforded to all who seek employment at the University; and treat all employees equitably. Candidates that belong to underrepresented groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

SFU recognizes that alternative career paths and/or career interruptions (e.g. parental leave, leave due to illness, research delays due to COVID-19) can impact research achievements and commits to ensuring that leaves are taken into careful consideration. Candidates are encouraged to highlight in their application how alternative paths and/or interruptions have impacted them. SFU also recognizes the value of mentoring and research training, outreach, professional service, and non-traditional areas of research and/or research outputs.

APPLICATIONS

Please indicate which position you are applying for in your application. Preference will be given to applications received by October 31st, 2023.

Applications are treated in confidence. All applications should include a cover letter, curriculum vitae, a research statement, and a teaching portfolio/dossier. Names and contact information of three references, and a writing sample must also be provided. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadian citizens and permanent residents are given priority. All applications should be sent to [email protected]. Please contact Dr. Eric Beauregard (he/him/his), Associate Director, [email protected] with any questions.

SFU offers several benefits and services aimed at creating a more inclusive and accessible campus community for faculty, please see the Faculty Relations, Benefits and Service page for more details. SFU is also committed to ensuring that the application and interview process is accessible to all applicants; if you require accommodations or have questions about SFU benefits, services, accommodations policies, or equity considerations please contact Suman Jiwani ([email protected]), the Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Faculty Relations.

ABOUT THE SCHOOL OF CRIMINOLOGY

The School of Criminology has a well-established undergraduate program with over 900 majors and minors. It also offers graduate programs leading to the degrees of M.A. and Ph.D. There are exceptional research opportunities which include access to key research centres and institutes including the International Cyber-Crime Research Centre, the Centre for Forensic Research, the Centre for Restorative Justice, the Institute on Violence, Terrorism and Security, and the FREDA Centre for Feminist Research, Education, Development and Action. The faculty is multi-disciplinary and, at present, consists of 30 regular full-time members. Under the authority of the University Act personal information that is required by the University for academic appointment competitions are collected. For further details see: http://www.sfu.ca/vpacademic/Faculty_Openings/Collection_Notice.html