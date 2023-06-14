Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime SciencePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 14, 2023DOI

Eliciting Informative Priors by Modelling Expert Decision Making

This article introduces a new method for eliciting prior distributions from experts. The method modelsan expert decision-making process to infer a prior probability distribution for a rare event A. Morespecifically, assuming there exists a decision-making process closely ...

by Julia R. Falconer, Eibe Frank, Chaitanya Joshi, and Devon L. L. Polaschek
Published onJul 14, 2023
Eliciting Informative Priors by Modelling Expert Decision Making
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Eliciting Informative Priors by Modelling Expert Decision Making
Eliciting Informative Priors by Modelling Expert Decision Making
by Falconer, Julia R., Frank, Eibe, Polaschek, Devon L. L., and Joshi, Chaitanya
  • Hide Description
  • arxiv.org
Description

This article introduces a new method for eliciting prior distributions from experts. The method models an expert decision-making process to infer a prior probability distribution for a rare event $A$. More specifically, assuming there exists a decision-making process closely related to $A$ which forms a decision $Y$, where a history of decisions have been collected. By modelling the data observed to make the historic decisions, using a Bayesian model, an analyst can infer a distribution for the parameters of the random variable $Y$. This distribution can be used to approximate the prior distribution for the parameters of the random variable for event $A$. This method is novel in the field of prior elicitation and has the potential of improving upon current methods by using real-life decision-making processes, that can carry real-life consequences, and, because it does not require an expert to have statistical knowledge. Future decision making can be improved upon using this method, as it highlights variables that are impacting the decision making process. An application for eliciting a prior distribution of recidivism, for an individual, is used to explain this method further.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with