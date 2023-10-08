Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 08, 2023

Mimicry and law: Experiments in a natural setting of a law company

by Wojciech Kulesza and colleagues
Published onNov 08, 2023
by Wojciech Kulesza, Paweł Muniak, Dariusz Dolinski, Tomasz Antoszek, Agnieszka Świderska-Cieśla, Anna Nowak, and Bernadetta Kowalczyk
  • Published on Oct 12, 2023
  • journals.plos.org
This paper joins an effort to build a relational approach to law practice by testing mimicry as a vehicle for building trust in a legal context. Mimicry research indicates that this phenomenon leads to benefits, like greater trust, willingness to help, and satisfaction from interactions, which shows a potential for practical applications in, for example, a legal context. In two experiments conducted in the natural setting of a legal company, the tendency to trust the mimicker on a yet unresearched and deep level, namely putting one’s legal future and security in the hands of an attorney, was measured. Both experiments consistently showed a greater tendency to give legal representation to an attorney when she verbally (Experiment #1) as well as both verbally and nonverbally (Experiment #2) mimicked the client. This paper explores the potential of applying mimicry in a legal service environment, focusing on fostering cooperation in professional conversations. Furthermore, the study contributes to the existing literature on mimicry by examining its effect on trust. Possible dangers, future studies and limitations are also discussed.

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
