University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Tackling Digitally Enabled Coercive Control

Investigation of the nature of digitally enabled coercive control, what policing responses exist and what improvements are needed, and what training and tools police officers need.

by Antoinette Huber and Barry Godfrey
Published onSep 19, 2024
Abstract

This report provides an overview of the findings of an N8 PRP funded project conducted by Dr Antoinette Huber (PI) and Professor Barry Godfrey (Co-I), University of Liverpool, in partnership with Cumbria, Durham, and Merseyside Police forces. 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
