Tackling Digitally Enabled Coercive Control
Description
Version-of-record on n8prp.org.uk
Investigation of the nature of digitally enabled coercive control, what policing responses exist and what improvements are needed, and what training and tools police officers need.
This report provides an overview of the findings of an N8 PRP funded project conducted by Dr Antoinette Huber (PI) and Professor Barry Godfrey (Co-I), University of Liverpool, in partnership with Cumbria, Durham, and Merseyside Police forces.