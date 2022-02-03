Skip to main content
Published on Mar 03, 2022DOI

Child Execution in Iran: Furthering Our Understanding of Child Execution as a Form of Structural Violence

by Nadia Aghtaie and Jo Staines
Published onMar 03, 2022
by Aghtaie, Nadia and Staines, Jo
  • Published on Mar 02, 2022
Description

This article explores how the concepts of strucutral violence and cultural violence can explain the institutionalization and normalization of violence in children’s lives in Iran, including the use of the death penalty, thereby providing a mechanism through which such violence can be challenged. The paper reflects on how an alternative to execution, the payment of blood money, diyah, mitigates but does not eradicate harms caused to child offenders convicted of Qesas offenses and how diyah is used by Iranian authorities to avoid fulfilling their legal obligations to children who offend. The article argues that eradicating child execution and the payment of blood money is dependent on challenging the structural violence that is embedded within Iran’s legal structures and it reflects on recent improvements in the legal system.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with