John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Research & Evaluation CenterPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 18, 2025

Community Safety Investments: Violence Prevention Initiatives Across New York State

Officials from New York State government asked researchers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice to assess the community safety benefits derived from more than ten years of investment in violence prevention initiatives managed at the county level. As of 2014, nearly two ...

by Rebecca Balletto, Jeffrey A. Butts, Sheyla A. Delgado, Justice Evans, Gina Moreno, Elia Del Carmen Solano-Patricio, and Kathleen A. Tomberg
Published onFeb 18, 2025
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • Published on Feb 09, 2025
  • johnjayrec.nyc
Description

Version-of-record on JohnJayREC.nyc

Abstract

Officials from New York State government asked researchers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice to assess the community safety benefits derived from more than ten years of investment in violence prevention initiatives managed at the county level. As of 2014, nearly two dozen counties in New York were operating at least one of the different violence prevention models funded by the State. The scale of the investments expanded significantly after 2021. John Jay College research teams from the Research and Evaluation Center (JohnJayREC) and Data Collaborative for Justice (DCJ) examined changes in the incidence and rate of serious and violent offenses at the county level between 2010 and 2023 in an attempt to detect the effects of the State’s effort to build community safety at the local level. (From the Preface and Executive Summary.)

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
