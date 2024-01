Contraband Cell Phones: Legislative Tracker

Description

Contraband cell phones are a growing concern for many prison administrators. Cell phones can compromise safety and security, facilitate violence, and perpetuate underground economies. All states have laws prohibiting contraband in prisons and jails, but some have modified those laws or introduced new ones to address cell phones. Some laws also address how contraband cell phones are brought in to prisons and jails—for example, by staff and visitors or by drones. This legislative tracker provides an overview of contraband cell phone laws and penalties across states.