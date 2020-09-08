Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Oct 08, 2020DOI

America First populism, social volatility, and self-reported arrests

by Ron Levi, Ioana Sendroiu, and John Hagan
Published onOct 08, 2020
America First populism, social volatility, and self-reported arrests
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
America First populism, social volatility, and self-reported arrests
by Ron Levi, Ioana Sendroiu, and John Hagan
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Oct 08, 2020
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Despite research on the causes of populism and on the narratives of populist leaders, there is little empirical work on the relationship between populist attitudes and behavior, notably including criminal behavior. Our overarching concern is the recurrent social volatility of metaphorical populist themes that are central to impactful political messaging. Drawing on a national United States survey conducted around the 2016 election, we use multilevel models to show that the politically charged exclusionary boundaries of “America First” populism are behaviorally connected to increased odds of having been arrested. We argue that the rapid redrawing of social boundaries that make up populist attitudes is closely connected with the effects of economic and political frustrations during times of rapid social change. In the process, we develop a behavioral analysis of the social volatility of the recurrent populist movement in America.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with