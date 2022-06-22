Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 22, 2022DOI

UK victim-survivor experiences of intimate partner spiritual abuse and religious coercive control and implications for practice

by Natasha Mulvihill and colleagues
Published onJul 22, 2022
UK victim-survivor experiences of intimate partner spiritual abuse and religious coercive control and implications for practice
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
UK victim-survivor experiences of intimate partner spiritual abuse and religious coercive control and implications for practice
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

This study extends existing scholarship on coercive control within an intimate relationship by exploring how some perpetrators use spiritual abuse as part of their control repertoire and how others harness belief and doctrine to exercise a totalising ‘religious coercive control’ over their victims. The analysis in this article draws on two multi-faith datasets: secondary data analysis of 27 semi-structured interviews and primary data collected through an online anonymous survey eliciting 24 qualitative responses, supplemented by 4 follow-up interviews with victim-survivors. Thematic analysis demonstrates the experience and longer-term impact of coercive control on victim-survivors and the barriers to help-seeking, including complicity at familial, community and leadership levels. We articulate their recommendations for change within places of worship and the implications for criminal justice practitioners.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with