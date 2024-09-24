Dimensions of Health and Well-being among Partners of Incarcerated Individuals

Abstract

This chapter provides an overview of the empirical research regarding the health and well-being of partners of incarcerated individuals. We first discuss the different pathways that link partner incarceration and physical and mental health, followed by a review of the research on this topic. Implications for population health, policy, and clinicians are then discussed, along with future directions for researchers studying partner incarceration and health. Overall, the research findings suggest that partner incarceration is associated with several health concerns and adverse health events. However, data shortcomings often prevent researchers from distinguishing whether poor health is a result of the incarceration of their partner or other confounding factors that are unaccounted for, given the many stressors and stigma experienced by this vulnerable population. Finally, we acknowledge that mass incarceration and racially disparate incarceration rates are both a reflection of and a driver of racial inequality in society, including racial disparities in population health.