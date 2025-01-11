Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Academy of Criminal Justice SciencesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 11, 2025DOI

Incorporating Higher Education into Initial Police Training: An International Comparison of Practices and Challenges

The need for well-trained and educated police officers is key to the delivery of effective and professional policing services. How “well trained and educated” is defined and accomplished is regularly debated and varies. There are long standing visions of effectively linking ...

by Ian Pepper, Christie Gardiner, James Dwyer, Isabelle Bartkowiak-Théron, and Christopher D. O’Connor
Published onFeb 11, 2025
Incorporating Higher Education into Initial Police Training: An International Comparison of Practices and Challenges
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Incorporating Higher Education into Initial Police Training: An International Comparison of Practices and Challenges
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Journal of Criminal Justice Education

Abstract

The need for well-trained and educated police officers is key to the delivery of effective and professional policing services. How “well trained and educated” is defined and accomplished is regularly debated and varies. There are long standing visions of effectively linking training and education for police recruits, but these have yet to be completely achieved. This paper describes the training and education of police recruits in four locations worldwide (California, USA, England and Wales, UK, Ontario, Canada, and Tasmania, Australia), providing an instructive overview of how practical training and higher education are combined and formally recognized. However delivered, there seems to be a consensus on the need for a relatively standardized learning curriculum for recruits. Approaches are tempered with political intervention, available funding, recruitment, retention, and realities of requiring recruits to quickly become operationally competent policing resources.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with