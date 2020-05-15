Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 15, 2020DOI

Problem-oriented policing for reducing crime and disorder: An updated systematic review and meta-analysis

by Joshua C. Hinkle, David Weisburd, Cody W. Telep, and Kevin Petersen
Published onJun 15, 2020
Description

Our review provides strong and consistent evidence that POP is an effective strategy for reducing crime and disorder. There is a great deal of heterogeneity in the magnitude of effect sizes across factors such as study type, study rigor and crime type. Despite this heterogeneity, 31 out of 34 studies (91.2%) have effect sizes in favor of a treatment effect and the overall mean effect is positive and significant in all of our models.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
