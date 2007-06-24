Skip to main content
Published on Jul 24, 2007

Parole, Desistance from Crime, and Community Integration

by National Research Council
Published onJul 24, 2007
Parole, Desistance from Crime, and Community Integration
Parole, Desistance from Crime, and Community Integration
Parole, Desistance from Crime, and Community Integration
by National Research Council
  • Published on Jul 24, 2007
Every day, about 1,600 people are released from prisons in the United States. Of these 600,000 new releasees every year, about 480,000 are subject to parole or some other kind of postrelease supervision. Prison releasees represent a challenge, both to themselves and to the communities to which they return. Will the releasees see parole as an opportunity to be reintegrated into society, with jobs and homes and supportive families and friends? Or will they commit new crimes or violate the terms of their parole contracts? If so, will they be returned to prison or placed under more stringent community supervision? Will the communities to which they return see them as people to be reintegrated or people to be avoided? And, the institution of parole itself is challenged with three different functions: to facilitate reintegration for parolees who are ready for rehabilitation; to deter crime; and to apprehend those parolees who commit new crimes and return them to prison.

 

License: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
