Ghent University, Department of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
DOI

Tussen wens en werkelijkheid: uitdagingen voor een 'geïntegreerde' politie

In this article, we reflect on the current structure of the Belgian police. We briefly discuss the run-up to the police reform, the objectives of the reform and the changes implemented since. We subsequently describe the current police structure and reflect on the extent to ...

by Yinthe Feys, Jelle Janssens, and Antoinette Verhage
Published onNov 27, 2023
  • Published on Jan 01, 2022
Description

Postprint in Ghent's repository

Abstract

In this article, we reflect on the current structure of the Belgian police. We briefly discuss the run-up to the police reform, the objectives of the reform and the changes implemented since. We subsequently describe the current police structure and reflect on the extent to which this structure corresponds to the bottlenecks of the three separate police forces that existed before the police reform. We point out some current difficulties and discuss recommendations that respond to these challenges. Throughout this article, we stimulate policy makers, practitioners and researchers to consider the vision for the future of the integrated police (again).

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
