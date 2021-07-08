Longitudinal Examination of Victimization Experiences of Latinos (LEVEL): Extending the Bias Victimization Study

Description

This study answers the research questions outlined below. Answering these questions will contribute to scholarship and inform policymaking around Latinx victimization in important ways, capitalizing on longitudinal data on victimization of Latinx adults and qualitative data to supplement survey findings, helping elucidate how cultural factors play a role in victimization and help-seeking. Key Quantitative Research Questions: 1. What are the revictimization patterns across the two waves for the various forms of victimization and overall total victimization? 2. What factors are associated with victimization of Latino individuals across a range of violent and non-violent crimes? Specifically, how does immigration status, language proficiency, acculturation, and enculturation impact the likelihood that a Latino/a is victimized or revictimized? 3. What factors are associated with negative mental health consequences? Specifically, how does immigration status, language proficiency, acculturation, and enculturation impact negative health outcomes for those Latinos who are victims of crime? 4. What factors are associated with help-seeking and reporting of victimization to criminal justice agencies? Specifically, how does immigration status, language proficiency, acculturation, and enculturation impact help-seeking and reporting for those Latinos who are victims of crime? Key Qualitative Research Question: 1. How does immigration status, language proficiency, acculturation, and enculturation affect negative mental health outcomes, help-seeking, and reporting for Latino/a crime victims?