Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 22, 2022DOI

Prison ethnography by correspondence?

by Cara Jardine
Published onJul 22, 2022
Prison ethnography by correspondence?
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Prison ethnography by correspondence?
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Prison ethnography offers researchers a unique vantage point from which to explore the relationships, power dynamics, degradations, solidarities and sensory assaults which occur within the prison walls. Yet, despite the valuable insights to be gained from this methodological approach, prison ethnographies can be extremely challenging to conduct. Institutional pressures arising from both the prison and the contemporary University pose considerable obstacles for researchers, and the outbreak of Covid-19 has heightened these barriers further still. This article will argue that the methodology of cultural probes can preserve at least some of the ethos of ethnographic research when conducting research by correspondence. It will reflect on the methodological and ethical challenges of this approach, and critically discuss its potential to offer a more participatory and less extractive means for researching the nuances of prison life while collecting data from a distance.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with