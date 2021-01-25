Skip to main content
Published on Feb 25, 2021DOI

Responsibility for the Sale of Trademark Counterfeits Online: Striking a Balance in Secondary Liability While Protecting Consumers

by Kari Kammel, Jay Kennedy, Minelli Manoukian, and Daniel Cermak
Published onFeb 25, 2021
  • Published on Jan 16, 2021
This paper explores provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the legal framework secondary trademark liability for the sale of counterfeit goods by third parties. This issue continues to grow as technology rapidly expands and as e-commerce explodes and the current legal framework designed to protect consumers and trademark owners fails since it was crafted for a brick-and-mortar environment.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
