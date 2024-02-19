Skip to main content
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime SciencePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 19, 2024

reThink Chatbot Evaluation

by Joel Scanlan, Jeremy Prichard, Lauren Hall, Paul Watters, and Richard Wortley
Published onMar 19, 2024
by Scanlan, Joel, Prichard, Jeremy, Hall, Lauren, Watters, Paul, and Wortley, Richard
  • Published on Feb 29, 2024
  • figshare.utas.edu.au
Abstract

This project evaluated the reThink Chatbot, which was deployed on the Pornhub website in the United Kingdom in March 2022. The chatbot was designed to direct individuals attempting to search for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Pornhub in the UK to support services called Stop It Now, provided by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation (LFF). The chatbot was displayed 2.8 million times between March 2022 and August 2023, resulting in 1,656 requests for more information and Stop It Now services; 490 click-throughs to the Stop It Now website; and approximately 68 calls and chats to the Stop It Now anonymous counselling service. There is a statistically significant trend showing a decrease in the number of searches for CSAM material on Pornhub in the UK during the length of the intervention.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
