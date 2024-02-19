reThink Chatbot Evaluation

Abstract

This project evaluated the reThink Chatbot, which was deployed on the Pornhub website in the United Kingdom in March 2022. The chatbot was designed to direct individuals attempting to search for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Pornhub in the UK to support services called Stop It Now, provided by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation (LFF). The chatbot was displayed 2.8 million times between March 2022 and August 2023, resulting in 1,656 requests for more information and Stop It Now services; 490 click-throughs to the Stop It Now website; and approximately 68 calls and chats to the Stop It Now anonymous counselling service. There is a statistically significant trend showing a decrease in the number of searches for CSAM material on Pornhub in the UK during the length of the intervention.