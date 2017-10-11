Abstract

Todd Clear is a University Professor renowned for his impactful career in criminal justice. He earned a Ph.D. and M.A. from the University at Albany (1977, 1972), and a B.A. with Honors in Sociology and Social Work from Anderson College (1971). Clear has served in several pivotal academic and administrative roles, including as Provost of his university, Dean of the School of Criminal Justice, and professorships at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Florida State University, and Ball State University. His scholarship is extensive, including notable works like The Punishment Imperative. His areas of specialization—corrections, mass incarceration, sentencing, and alternatives to incarceration—highlight his commitment to addressing some of the most pressing issues in the criminal justice system. Clear served as president of The American Society of Criminology, The Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, and The Association of Doctoral Programs in Criminology and Criminal Justice. His contributions to the field have been recognized with awards from several prestigious organizations, including the American Society of Criminology and the American Correctional Association. As the founding editor of Criminology & Public Policy, Clear has also played a vital role in facilitating scholarly discourse in the field. His work continues to influence the study and practice of criminal justice, reflecting a career dedicated to reform and understanding within the discipline. (Visit Clear’s profile on Google Scholar here and page on Wikipedia here.)

Keywords: Anderson College, SUNY at Albany, Vincent O'Leary, corrections, penology, community corrections, community justice, American Society of Criminology, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.﻿