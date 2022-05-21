Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 21, 2022

Alone against the danger: a study of the routine precautions taken by voluntary sex workers to avoid victimisation

by Lorena Molnar and Marcelo F. Aebi
Published onJun 21, 2022
This Pub is a Version of
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 15, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThis article explores the routine precautions taken by sex workers (SW) in Switzerland, a country in which sex work is a legal activity. It is based on approximately 1100 h of non-systematic participant observation spread over 18 months and 14 semi-structured interviews with indoor and outdoor SW. The findings show that SW use a series of routine precautions that overlap with the situational prevention techniques for increasing perpetrators’ efforts or their perception of the risk of offending, reducing the rewards of the crime, and decreasing the provocations and perpetrators’ excuses. Future tests of the efficacy of these routine precautions could help developing specific situational crime prevention techniques for deterring offences against SW.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
