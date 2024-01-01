Professor in criminology, with a focus on forensic care and welfare policy

Job ID: 26710

→ Apply until 05/03/2024 (DD/MM/YYYY) 23:59 (Brussels time)

→ Discipline: Criminology, with a focus on forensic care and welfare policy

→ 100% Assistant professor tenure track

→ Faculty of Law and Criminology

→ Reference number: 20231206/RE23/ZAP/001

ABOUT GHENT UNIVERSITY

Ghent University is one of the most important education and research institutions in the Low Countries. On a daily basis, over 15,000 staff members and 50,000 students implement its motto "Dare to Think". Ghent University's mission statement is characterised by qualitative education, internationally renowned research and a pluralistic social responsibility.

ASSIGNMENT

With this position, which is situated at the Department of Criminology, Criminal Law and Social Law, more specifically in the research group IRCP (Institute for International Research on Criminal Policy), the Faculty of Law and Criminology chooses for a structural and reinforced investment in social-criminological teaching and research on forensic assistance and welfare policy.

Academic education

You take on a fair share of the teaching load within the department (budgeted at approx. 180 hours/year), with a commitment to provide Dutch and English-taught compulsory and elective courses throughout the Bachelor's and Master's programs in Criminological Sciences and the Research Master IMARC (International Master of Science in Advanced Research in Criminology: Border Crossing, Security and Social Justice). This includes, but is not limited to, (components of) courses related to welfare work in the forensic context, with attention to perpetrators, victims, actors and policy.

Academic research

You develop social-criminological research in the fields of forensic assistance and welfare policy. In these domains you stimulate and contribute to new and relevant fundamental empirical research, innovative critical-scientific reflections and ethical-normative tools. You contribute to a solid and visible embedding of scientific discussions and analyses in the faculty. You use a scientific-criminological multi-method approach, with a high openness to interdisciplinarity and practice.

Academic services

You participate in the internal and external services of the Department of Criminology, Criminal Law and Social Law, and of the Institute for International Research on Criminal Policy (IRCP).

PROFILE

Experience

You have already conducted eminent academic research in the given discipline, which is clearly reflected in publications in high-quality academic journals and peer-reviewed books;

You are capable of initiating, supervising and acquiring the necessary funding for academic research;

You are didactically skilled to teach university students to develop academic competences;

Recommended are: International mobility, among other things thanks to research stays at institutions external to the one where you acquired your highest academic degree; Positively evaluated experience in provided or organised academic lecturing; Professionalisation of education.

You must master the language of instruction in which you will teach a course at CEFR- level C1.You can demonstrate this by means of a language certificate or a diploma obtained from an institution in which that language is the language of instruction. In addition, Article II.270, §1 of the Codex of Higher Education requires that: (i) you must master the Dutch language at least at CEFR-level A2 within two years after the start of the appointment. (ii) you must be able to master the Dutch language at least at CEFR-level of B2 within five years after the start of the appointment. More info: Language requirements at Ghent University for professorial staff — Ghent University (ugent.be)

Skills / Attitude

You aim at the highest quality in your activities;

You have a strong sense of initiative and react proactively on new evolutions in your field;

You possess strong interpersonal skills

You are able to coach and adequately supervise junior researchers.

Admission requirements

You hold a thesis-based doctorate in Criminology or a diploma or certificate that is recognised as equivalent (article V.20 Codex Higher Education).

Upon evaluation of a foreign (non-EU) diploma, a certificate of equivalence may still have to be requested at NARIC. If this is the case, we advise you to initiate this recognition procedure as soon as possible. You are required to have the recognition no later than on the date of your appointment.

You have at least two years of postdoctoral experience on 1 september 2024. This term of two years is determined by the date written on the above-mentioned required diploma.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

We offer you a temporary appointment in a tenure track system for a term of five years. If positively evaluated by the University Board, the term of office will be transferred into a permanent appointment as an associate professor.

Should you already be a member of the professorial staff or hold an equal post at a university or research institution, you can immediately be appointed as an assistant professor, without prejudice to the possibility of a temporary appointment offered in article V.28 of the Codex of Higher Education.

The recruitment is from 1 september 2024.

OUR OFFER

The career and evaluation policy for Professorial Staff is based on talent development and growth, prioritizing vision development and strategy - at the personal as well as the group level. At UGent we focus on career support and coaching of the Professorial Staff in the different phases of the career. More information can be found on www.ugent.be/en/work/mobility-career/career-aspects/professorial-staff.

Ghent University is committed to properly welcoming new professorial staff members and offering them appropriate guidance. The basic teacher training and courses of 'Dutch' and 'English' for foreign-speaking lecturers are only a few examples of our wide range of training and education opportunities. Furthermore, each Ghent University staff member can count on a number of benefits such as a bike allowance, reimbursement of public transport commuting costs, daycare, a wide range of sports facilities and EcoCheques. A complete overview of all our employee benefits (in Dutch).

Ghent University also invests in welcoming international professorial staff. It offers various housing options, a relocation bonus, the International School for school-aged children (with a discount on the tuition fee), support when registering at the City of Ghent, support with the procedure of family reunification and other administrative matters in connection with moving to Ghent. Read more.

Candidates who are newly appointed at Ghent University with an appointment as autonomous academic staff of at least 50% or candidates whose appointment as autonomous academic staff at Ghent University is increased to a minimum of 50% receive a Starting Grant of € 230.000 to contribute towards the personnel, operating and/or equipment costs of establishing a research team.

GENDER AND DIVERSITY

The faculty of Law and Criminology conducts an equal opportunities policy, aspires gender inclusivity and therefore encourages everyone to apply. Ghent University also strives for a gender balance in which a maximum of 60% of the academic staff with a PhD degree is of the same gender. Female applications are thus especially welcomed. As long as this goal is not achieved at the level of the group of scientific disciplines involved, the university board will in principle, for positions within this group, give priority to candidates of the underrepresented gender but only in case of equal qualifications of the applicants. This priority is neither automatic nor unconditional; the personal situation of each candidate needs to be taken into consideration in the evaluation at all times.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

After the final application date, all received applications will be sent to the faculty selection committee designated for this vacancy. The committee makes a pre-selection of candidates, based on the application files. With that purpose, it will assess all applications against the required expertise for the position. Based on this assessment, relevant candidates will be shortlisted and invited for further selection under the form of a selection interview and trial lecture. Subsequently, the committee will rank the suitable candidates and present this ranking to the Faculty Board. The advice of the Faculty Board will then be submitted to the University Board for final approval.

Candidates are asked to further discuss their 5 most impactful academic achievements . Next to academic publications, the candidate is thus also able to show merit of knowledge transfer by academic dissemination, social value-creation, public awareness, seminars or conference presentations. These competences are also taken into account when evaluating the candidates.

The evaluation of the required international mobility is broad and partly takes the gender perspective into account, thus not only considering longer stays abroad by also other forms of internationalisation.

Pregnancy leave, prolonged sick leave, parental leave, filial leave or other forms of absence are taken into account when evaluating the available time for the realisation of academic output.

HOW TO APPLY

Apply online through the e-recruitment system before the application deadline (see above). We do not accept late or incomplete applications, or applications that are not sent through the online system.

Your application must include the following documents:

In the field ‘Application form’ : the professorial staff application form (+ all annexes mentioned in the form), merged into one pdf file.

In the field ‘Cover letter’ : your application letter in pdf format

In the field ‘Diploma’ : a transcript of your doctoral degree. If you have a foreign diploma in a language other than our national languages (Dutch, French or German) or English, please add a translation in one of the mentioned languages.

In the field ‘Certificate of equivalence’: only for diplomas awarded outside the European Union: certificate of equivalence (NARIC) (if already in you possession). For diplomas awarded in the UK before January 31st of 2020, a certificate of equivalence is not required.

Note that the maximum file size for each field is 10 MB.

