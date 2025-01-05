Skip to main content
University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 05, 2025

The Minnesota Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI): Lessons learned from a decade of SAKI evaluations

Here we describe the processes and quantify the outcomes of the SAKI project in Anoka County, MN – a mid-sized suburban/rural jurisdiction – and make comparisons to the three seminal SAKI evaluation projects in Detroit, Houston, and Cuyahoga County, OH. Analyses of forensic ...

by Tara Richards, Justin Nix, Emily Wright, Caralin Branscum, and Bradley Campbell
Published onFeb 05, 2025
The Minnesota Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI): Lessons learned from a decade of SAKI evaluations
The Minnesota Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI): Lessons learned from a decade of SAKI evaluations
The Minnesota Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI): Lessons learned from a decade of SAKI evaluations
  • Published on Feb 04, 2025
Abstract

Here we describe the processes and quantify the outcomes of the SAKI project in Anoka County, MN – a mid-sized suburban/rural jurisdiction – and make comparisons to the three seminal SAKI evaluation projects in Detroit, Houston, and Cuyahoga County, OH. Analyses of forensic data show that Anoka County tested 84% of their previously untested SAKs, nearly 60% had usable DNA, and 41% resulted in CODIS hit; more than 100 new DNA profiles were added to CODIS. Among the 69 victim-survivors who were successfully notified, eight agreed to a new investigation; two of these investigations resulted in a new prosecution, with one conviction and one prosecution ongoing. Results also showed a high percentage of serial offenders among CODIS hits for both sex- and non-sex crimes. Comparisons highlighted similar victim, suspect, and case characteristic profiles across SAKI sites. They also showed that early-stage processes such as using a case review team versus a test all policy or victim-survivor-led decision making versus pursuing investigations for all cases have down-stream impacts on SAKI outcomes (e.g., testing SAKs, obtaining hits, charging and prosecuting offenders). Continued SAKI evaluation research focused on a wide range of jurisdictions with divergent processes and samples is needed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with