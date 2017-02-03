Abstract



Robert Bohm is Professor of Criminal Justice and Legal Studies at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, with prior academic positions at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Jacksonville State University in Alabama. His career began in the corrections field in Kansas City, Missouri, before earning his PhD in Criminology from Florida State University in 1980. Bohm’s career is marked by a commitment to exploring complex issues within criminal justice, particularly capital punishment, through both teaching and research, making significant contributions to the field's understanding and discourse. Bohm’s scholarly contributions are extensive, and include significant works like Deathquest: An Introduction to the Theory and Practice of Capital Punishment in the United States and Ultimate Sanction: Understanding the Death Penalty Through Its Many Voices and Many Sides. His co-authored and edited works, such as Introduction to Criminal Justice and America’s Experiment with Capital Punishment, further highlight his expertise and influence in the field. His active engagement in professional organizations like the American Society of Criminology and the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, where he served in various leadership roles including President, underscores his dedication to advancing criminal justice education and scholarship. Bohm’s achievements have been recognized with several awards, including being named the Outstanding Educator of the Year by the Southern Criminal Justice Association, becoming a Fellow of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, receiving its Founder’s Award, and being honored with the Bruce Smith Sr. Award.

Keywords: Florida State University, Jacksonville State University, death penalty, critical criminology, Richard Quinney, criminological theory, public policy,Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.