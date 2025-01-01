Review of "Relative Openness in Peer Review: Current Practices in Criminology & Sociology Journals"

Abstract (and throughout the paper): The use of the word “openness” suggests this paper will be about open access (OA). However, “whether the reviewer comments and editor decision are shared with reviewers” is not a matter of OA per se (see here). Perhaps I should add, I don’t think it’s “open science” either. Open access/science is a method of creating transparency and accountability in research, as is sharing reviews with reviewers. But unpublished reviews are “closed access.” By definition, for reviews to be truly OA, they have to be (1) published (2) with a CC license or a similar license. The review you’re reading now is an example. If I only sent it privately to someone, it wouldn’t be “open.” Hence, the use of the word “openness” in the paper is better represented with a word like “sharing.”