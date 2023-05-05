Skip to main content
Simon Fraser University, School of Criminology
Published on Jun 05, 2023
DOI

Emotional Congruence with Children: An Empirical Examination of Different Models in Men with a History of Sexually Offending Against Children

Emotional congruence with children (ECWC) is a psychologically meaningful risk factor for sexual offending against children (SOC). Based on previous research and theory, three models have been proposed to explain ECWC: Blockage, Sexual Domain, and Psychological Immaturity.

by Julia M. Fraser, Kelly M. Babchishin, and L. Maaike Helmus
Published onJun 05, 2023
Emotional Congruence with Children: An Empirical Examination of Different Models in Men with a History of Sexually Offending Against Children
Emotional Congruence with Children: An Empirical Examination of Different Models in Men with a History of Sexually Offending Against Children
by Julia M. Fraser, Kelly M. Babchishin, and L. Maaike Helmus
Emotional congruence with children (ECWC) is a psychologically meaningful risk factor for sexual offending against children (SOC). Based on previous research and theory, three models have been proposed to explain ECWC: Blockage, Sexual Domain, and Psychological Immaturity. Using structural equation modelling in a routine correctional sample of men adjudicated for sexual offences (n = 983), we found little support for all three of these models. Instead, we found that atypical sexual interests, alone, best explained ECWC, with a moderate relationship to ECWC. Using the predictors associated with each of the three models of ECWC, we identified three classes of men with a history of SOC who are high in ECWC using latent class analyses (n = 377). These three classes generally did not replicate the three models of ECWC. We instead propose three subgroups of men with histories of SOC who are high in ECWC, characterized respectively by: relationship deficits; youth and loneliness; and high sexual and general criminality. High levels of ECWC are predictive of a higher risk of sexual recidivism, regardless of class association; however, these subgroups are differentially at risk for some types of recidivism. Our findings suggest that ECWC is a multi-faceted construct, which is still not well understood.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with