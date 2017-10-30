Skip to main content
Preprints + Working Papers
Published on Nov 30, 2017
DOI

Assessing and Responding to the Recent Homicide Rise in the United States

by Richard Rosenfeld, Shytierra Gaston, Howard Spivak, and Seri Irazola
Published onNov 30, 2017
Big-city homicides rose in 2015 and again in 2016, although not all cities experienced a large increase, and homicides fell in some cities. We consider two explanations of the homicide rise as guides for future research: (1) expansion in illicit drug markets brought about by the heroin and synthetic opioid epidemic and (2) widely referenced “Ferguson effects” resulting in de-policing, compromised police legitimacy, or both.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
