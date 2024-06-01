Why do People Cooperate with the Police and Criminal Courts? A Test of Procedural Justice Theory in 30 Countries

Abstract

This paper presents a cross-national test of the portability of procedural justice theory. Analysis of nationally representative sample survey data from 30 diverse social, political and legal contexts across Europe and beyond finds qualified support for the theory across national borders. First, in most countries a normative account of public cooperation with the police (based on procedural justice and legitimacy) has greater empirical purchase than an instrumental account (based on effectiveness and fear of crime). Second, procedural justice is the strongest predictor of legitimacy in most of the 30 countries, but it is an especially important predictor of legitimacy and cooperation in countries where the police seem to be a positive group authority (using national levels of procedural justice as a proxy measure). We finish with a call for more methodologically equivalent research into why procedural justice theory works better in some social, political and legal contexts than it does in others.

Academics, policy makers and justice officials have long known the importance of public cooperation with the police and criminal courts (Meares, 2017; Tyler, 2017; Frydl & Skogan, 2004). Law-breaking goes unnoticed if nobody reports it; crimes go unsolved if the public do not come forward with vital information; trials are ineffective if nobody gives testimony in court. Policy makers and practitioners need to understand how to encourage public cooperation, and when designing policing policy and practice, two ideal types often guide discussion (Tyler, 2011a, 2011b). On the one hand, an instrumental account puts crime-fighting and risk-reduction center stage. If people are more willing to help a police force that they view as effective at deterring crime, protecting communities and exerting authority on the streets, then police need to demonstrate their crime-fighting skills to the public. On the other hand, a normative account prioritises legitimacy and fair process in police-citizen interactions. If people are more willing to help police that they believe are moral, just and appropriate, then police need to prioritise the rightful exercise of power and authority, especially fair interpersonal treatment and decision-making during interactions with citizens.

In this paper, we present the fullest comparative cross-national test to date of procedural justice theory (PJT, Tyler, 2006a, 2006b; Sunshine & Tyler, 2003). A good deal of evidence from the US (Tyler & Fagan, 2008; Tyler & Jackson, 2014), UK (Jackson et al., 2013; Huq et al., 2017), Australia (Murphy & Cherney, 2012; Mazerolle et al., 2013) and Israel (Jonathan-Zamir & Weisburd, 2013; Metcalfe et al., 2016) supports two key propositions of PJT: first, that procedural justice is a stronger predictor of legitimacy than distributive justice and effectiveness; and second, that procedural justice and legitimacy are stronger predictors of public cooperation with the police, compared to factors like effectiveness, perceptual deterrence and fear of crime (for reviews of the literature, see: Jackson, 2018; Bolger & Walters, 2019). Studies thus far support the idea that legal authorities should—as much as politically and practically possible—privilege consensual models of crime-control that emphasise fair process, group inclusion and legitimacy, over more pro-active, aggressive forms of policing that emphasise strength, power and deterrence (Tyler, 2003).

Yet despite the popularity of PJT in an increasing number of countries across the world, the evidence base is limited in at least two respects. First, the geographical coverage needs to be expanded to cover a wider range of social, political and legal contexts. Second, there is little commitment in the literature to methodological equivalence in sampling, conceptualisation, measurement and modelling. If we are to test the portability of PJT across national borders, we need comparable cross-national data. If we are to develop a properly comparative cross-national body of evidence, we need a body of work that (a) covers a larger number of countries and (b) utilizes (at the bare minimum) some kind of agreed basis on which to define, measure and model concepts in consistent ways in different national settings. All this needs to be done within a theoretical framework that has definitional clarity and analytical power.

By way of contribution, we present findings from a methodologically equivalent 30 country study. We link nationally representative sample survey data from Round 5 of the European Social Survey (ESS) to two matching representative-sample surveys of the US and South Africa. First, we model the predictors of legitimacy. We treat the value-content of legitimating norms—how police need to be seen to act if they are to be judged as legitimate holders of power in a given national context—as an empirical question, to be assessed using nationally representative sample surveys rather than imposed top-down by researchers (Jackson & Bradford, 2019; Trinkner, 2019). Second, we model the predictors of cooperation. We assess and compare the motivational bases driving people’s willingness to cooperate with the police and criminal courts in each country. Third, we assess whether the potential sources and consequences of police legitimacy vary according to the average national levels of procedural justice.

Overall, our study not only tests PJT in 30 countries, it also narrows the gap in the literature on what it is about the social, political and legal jurisdiction that gives the theory particular purchase. PJT predicts that when officers send messages of group inclusion and status to most citizens—by acting in procedurally just ways—they show to those they police that they are a valued part of the group that legal authorities represent (a group that one could conceptualise as mainstream law-abiding society). Building on the idea that the police represent a stronger and more identity-relevant group authority in countries with high levels of enacted procedural justice towards citizens, we examine whether people are more likely to orient themselves towards legal authority in normative (rather than instrumental ways) in countries with high aggregate levels of procedural justice. We find that (a) procedural justice is a more important predictor of legitimacy than distributive justice, effectiveness and fear of crime in countries where the police are routinely experienced to behave in procedurally just ways, and (b) procedural justice and legitimacy are more important predictors of cooperation than effectiveness and fear of crime in those same countries. We conclude with the idea that high national-levels of procedural justice bring with it an increased salience of—and connections to—the group that the police represent, thereby enhancing the normative nature of police-citizen relations in those contexts (Trinkner, 2019).

The rest of the paper proceeds as follows. After reviewing PJT, we outline the theoretical model that we test in each country. We then set out an explanation for why procedural justice and legitimacy may be more important in some countries than in others. After describing the fieldwork, measures and analytical strategy, we report the findings of country-specific analyses and the cross-national comparisons. Our conclusions (a) position the contribution within the existing literature, (b) discuss study limitations, and (c) suggest some future lines of enquiry.

A CROSS-NATIONAL PERSPECTIVE ON PROCEDURAL JUSTICE THEORY

What legitimates the police?

PJT is a popular explanatory framework for understanding what legal authorities can do to secure legitimacy in the eyes of citizens and, relatedly, how justice officials can encourage people to cooperate with the criminal justice system and comply with the law (Sunshine & Tyler, 2003; Tyler & Huo, 2002). A starting premise of PJT is that, when legal officials are seen to wield their power and authority in normatively appropriate ways, those who are subject to (and beneficiaries of) that power acknowledge their rightful authority to govern. PJT posits that procedural justice is the single biggest factor underpinning the normative justification of police power, especially in contexts where individuals identify with the social group that the authority represents (Tyler & Lind, 1992; Lind & Tyler, 1988; Tyler, 1997; Trinkner 2019).

Why is fair interpersonal treatment and decision-making in police-citizen interactions so fundamental to the legitimation of the police? First, there is a commonly held normative expectation that legal officials should treat citizens with respect and dignity, should give people a sense of voice and transparency in the decision-making process, should act impartially, and should convey trustworthy motives. By conforming to normative expectations about how power should be exercised in police-citizen interactions, procedural justice helps to (a) generate the belief that the institution is normatively valid and (b) strengthen the internalized moral value that one should voluntarily defer to police authority (Jackson, 2018; Jackson & Bradford, 2019). Second, Tyler’s relational framework of procedural justice and legitimacy stresses the importance of group identities to police-citizen relations (Tyler, 1997). When authority figures wield power in ways that accord with principles of fair process, this sends signals of value, status and inclusion to individuals (Lind & Tyler, 1988; Tyler & Blader, 2003a, 2003b) within the social categories the police represent (categories that are usually conceptualised and operationalized in terms of law-abiding national, community or citizenship identities). Especially in contexts in which the police already represent an important superordinate group in society, procedural justice helps build group solidarity and bonds; people internalize the goals, values and motivations of the group—and this includes recognizing the legitimacy of group authorities (Tyler, 1997; Trinkner, 2019).

Looking across the available evidence (Jackson, 2018), procedural justice does seem to matter the most when police power is being exercised. Studies in the US, UK, Australia and Israel routinely find that being seen to act in procedurally fair ways helps to legitimate the police. Importantly, the effectiveness of the police and whether police allocate outcomes—such as arrests, citations, protection and service—and finite resources fairly across aggregate social groups (i.e. distributive justice) both seem to be less important to the generation and maintenance of legitimacy. Yet, while the evidence for the importance of procedural justice to police legitimacy is relatively strong in the US, Australia, UK and Israel, studies set in South Africa, China, Pakistan and Ghana have found that effectiveness and/or freedom from corruption are at least as important to legitimacy as fair interpersonal treatment and decision-making (Bradford et al., 2014; Boateng et al., 2022; Sun et al., 2017; Jackson et al., 2014; Tankebe, 2009; although also see Wu & Liu, 2023). Intriguingly, these are countries that have more authoritarian approaches to policing and governance, and/or have yet to establish a baseline level of effectiveness and safeguards against corruption, and/or have police that are historically rooted in colonialism. In such contexts, it may be that people do not identify very strongly with the social group that the police represent (Trinkner, 2019). This would partly explain why legitimacy seemed to depend less on procedural justice and more on factors such as effectiveness and distributive justice (Tyler, 1997).

Public cooperation with the police and criminal courts

In addition to referencing the criteria that people use to judge the rightful authority of police, PJT is also interested in understanding why people cooperate with the police, comply with the law, and support the empowerment of legal authorities and (reasonable) use of force. In particular, PJT predicts that cooperation (the focus of the current study) is encouraged through procedural-justice based approaches to rule enforcement that create legitimacy and motivate people to help group authorities. Tests of PJT in the US, UK, Australia and Israel routinely find that, when people view the police as a moral, just and appropriate institution that is entitled to dictate appropriate behavior in certain circumstances, they also tend to think that it is the right thing to do to support their goals and function (e.g. Sunshine & Tyler, 2003; Tyler & Fagan, 2008; Jackson et al., 2013; Jonathan-Zamir & Weisburd, 2013; Mazerolle et al., 2013; White et al., 2016). Notably, Bolger & Walter’s (2019) meta-analysis of the literature found not only that procedural justice was a common indirect predictor of cooperation through legitimacy; it was also a direct predictor of cooperation (bypassing legitimacy). Procedural justice—and the identification processes it strengthens—means that people internalise the goals, values and motivations of the group (Trinkner, 2019). Leaving aside the role that legitimacy plays, this strengthens the willingness of people to come forward voluntarily to report a crime, give vital information to officers to aid their investigation, and give evidence in court.

Outside of the US, UK, Australia and Israel, the evidence is patchier. Kochel et al. (2013) found that procedural justice and legitimacy were positive predictors of the decision of victims to report the crime to the police in Trinidad & Tobago. By contrast, Tankebe (2009) showed that effectiveness was a stronger predictor of people’s willingness to cooperate with the police than legitimacy in Ghana. Work from Japan found that neither duty to obey nor normative alignment with the police predicted general willingness to report a crime and give information to officers (Tsushima & Hamai 2015). In the latter study, most research participants expressed a strong willingness to cooperate—perhaps the norm to cooperate was generally strong in Japan, meaning that there was less ‘space’ within which legitimacy can operate (cf. Jackson et al., 2021)?

THE CURRENT STUDY: A CROSS-NATIONAL TEST OF PROCEDURAL JUSTICE THEORY

Overall, PJT is receiving an increasing amount of attention in a growing number of countries across the world. Studies have explored the norms that legitimate and different motivations to cooperate, the evidence generally supports key PJT predictions. Yet, international enthusiasm has outpaced commitment to cross-national coverage and comparability. Studies have tended to cluster in the US, UK, Australia and Israel, and even when the net has been cast wider, the lack of methodological equivalence—the directly incomparable approaches to sampling, measurement and modelling—means that it is difficult to make formal comparisons across studies. We do not know whether PJT works better in some countries more than other countries because we lack methodologically equivalent nationally representative data from a large number of countries. Consider, for example, the lack of agreement on how to define, measure and model legitimacy. Kochel et al. (2013) captured legitimacy using indicators of obligation to obey the police and law; Tankebe (2009) measured legitimacy using items about trust in the police and obligation to obey the police; and Tsushima & Hamai (2015) tapped into legitimacy using indicators of normative alignment and duty to obey. Such a lack of methodological equivalence, as well as inconsistency in the methods of modelling used, means that it is difficult to (i) compare findings and (ii) know precisely why PJT works better in some countries than it does in other countries. For the evidence base to develop, we need properly comparative, cross-national work.

This is the goal of the current paper. In our test of the portability of PJT across 30 countries, the methodologically equivalent data cover the US, Northern Europe (e.g. Denmark, UK and Ireland), Western Europe (e.g. France, Germany and Netherlands), Eastern Europe (e.g. Hungary, Ukraine and Russian Federation), Southern Europe (e.g. Portugal, Spain and Greece), down to Israel and South Africa. Figure 1 details the theoretical model that we test in each country. We motivate this formulation of the theoretical model in the following section.

FIGURE 1 A procedural justice model of public cooperation with the police

Legitimation and legitimacy

We define legitimacy along two connected lines: normative alignment and duty to obey (Jackson et al., 2012, 2013). First, normative alignment is the belief that officers generally act in ways that align with their values and normative expectations. Officers embody the institution (they wield its power). They implicitly and explicitly claim authority on this basis and, when citizens generally believe that officers wield the power of the institution in normatively appropriate ways (i.e. in ways that accord with values and norms dictating normatively appropriate use and direction of power), they recognize the institution’s moral right to power. Second, duty to obey is the consent part of legitimacy—this is the recognition of the authority’s right to govern (for discussion, see Posch et al., 2021; Hamm et al., 2022). When people internalize the overarching moral value that they should willingly obey an authority because of the source (because they’re the police) not the content of its instructions or orders, they allow that authority to dictate appropriate behavior (Tyler & Jackson, 2013). They feel a moral obligation to obey rules and orders (and willingly accept decisions) that emanate from an institution that they willingly assent to (Tyler, 2006a, 2006b).

Normative alignment was captured by asking research participants whether they think the police generally act in ways that align with their own values and normative expectations (duty to obey was also measured using content-independent items). This puts clear methodological water between measuring legitimacy and measuring public attitudes towards specific forms of police conduct, specifically procedural justice, distributive justice, effectiveness and lawfulness. By modelling the predictors of normative alignment and duty to obey (using measures of procedural justice, distributive justice, effectiveness and lawfulness), it becomes an empirical question which normative expectations legitimate the police in each of the 30 countries. Research participants are dictating (at scale) the content of appropriate use of power, not the researcher (for discussion, see Jackson & Bradford, 2019; Trinkner, 2019). If, for instance, procedural justice perceptions emerge as the key predictor of legitimacy in a given context, then we can infer that procedural justice is a basic expectation about the legitimate use of power in that jurisdiction.

So, what criteria do people in different countries use to judge the legitimacy of the police (Figure 1)? Procedural justice is the first potential predictor of normative alignment and duty to obey. A positive link between procedural justice and normative alignment would reflect the idea that citizens partly judge the normative appropriateness of the institution (whether power is appropriately used) on the basis of whether officers seem fair, respectful, neutral and transparent in their interpersonal treatment and decision-making during police-citizen interactions. If procedural justice emerges as the strongest predictor of normative alignment in a given country, then procedural justice is the strongest legitimating norm (with regards to police behavior) in that particular context. Similarly, a positive link between procedural justice and duty to obey would indicate that citizens are judging, to some degree, the rightful authority of the institution to dictate appropriate behavior (i.e. whether they feel it is their moral duty to defer to officers) on the basis of whether officers seem to respect the importance of fair process.

The second potential predictor is distributive justice. Distributive justice is the extent to which outcomes (the ‘goods’ and ‘bads’ of policing) are distributed fairly across aggregate social groups in society. To measure perceptions of distributive justice, research participants were asked whether they thought police officers treated different groups (rich vs poor, ethnic majority vs ethnicity minority) equally. If perceived distributive justice is a positive predictor of normative alignment, then people are judging the normative appropriateness of the institution to some degree on whether officers do not discriminate against certain groups in society in their treatment of citizens. If perceived distributive justice is a positive predictor of duty to obey, then people are judging the rightful authority of the institution to some degree on the same basis.

The third potential predictor is lawfulness. In terms of normative alignment, lawfulness may be an important normative expectation about the appropriate use of power. People may expect that officers follow their own rules as well as the rules that govern other members of a society and judge their moral right to power on whether they actually do or not. In terms of duty to obey, lawfulness may partly shape the rightful authority to dictate appropriate behavior. Deference may depend to some degree on the belief that officers themselves ‘stick to the rules’. Feeling a duty to obey officers may thus depend to some degree on reciprocity—if they do not follow rules and commands, why should I?

The fourth potential predictor is effectiveness. If procedural justice, distributive justice and lawfulness reference particular types of fairness in police action, effectiveness is about the outcomes they produce in relation to crime, risk and safety. Legitimacy could depend on their ability to affect these outcomes – after all, the police are given power to enforce the law and respond to problems. If effectiveness is a positive predictor of normative alignment, then being able to visibly fight crime is a legitimating societal norm regarding the appropriate use of power. If effectiveness is a positive predictor of duty to obey, then people are more likely to recognize the rightful authority of the police to dictate appropriate behavior when they view the police as strong in the fight against crime.

The final potential predictor is fear of crime. Things here are a little more speculative, since there is less evidence on the link between fear of crime and legitimacy. The relationship could be negative. People who worry about their own personal risk of criminal victimization may question the appropriateness and authority of the police. They might believe that a key function of the police is to assert social control and to make people feel safe, and fear of crime may encourage them to question the legitimacy of the police. The relationship could also be positive. When people worry about becoming a victim of crime, they may to some degree feel dependent on the outcomes of the police. They may feel motivated to grant them legitimacy in order to manage threats and reduce uncertainty (Van Der Toorn et al., 2011; Kochel, 2018).

Why do people cooperate with the police and criminal courts?

On the right-hand side of Figure 1 is willingness to cooperate with the police. To measure this construct, we capture instances of behavior that are of perhaps most immediate benefit to the administration of justice—the calls that individuals make to the police to report crimes or anti-social behavior, the information that they give to the police to aid their investigations, and their willingness to get involved in legal trials and court proceedings. While individuals come into contact with the police for many different reasons, acts such as these involve matters of personal concern to those involved. They are of great practical benefit to the police and criminal courts, as well as an active recognition of the propriety of the police remit over matters of crime and disorder.

The first two potential predictors of cooperation are normative alignment and duty to obey. If normative alignment is a positive predictor of willingness to cooperate, then a certain type of reciprocity may be at play: believing that the police act in normative appropriate ways encourages research participants to act in normatively appropriate ways, one of which is to help police and courts fight crime. The role that duty to obey plays in willingness to cooperate would, by contrast, be more to do with respect for a position of authority; people defer to the police’s implicit expectation in a given society that citizens should proactively help them fight crime.

Another potential predictor of cooperation is procedural justice. One reason why people might be willing to call the police to report a crime, give information important to some potential police investigation, and provide evidence in court, is that they believe that officers are generally respectful, professional and objective (and might therefore treat them in such ways in an encounter). Some studies have found that procedural justice predicts cooperation, adjusting for legitimacy. Reisig & Lloyd (2009) found that obligation was not a significant predictor of willingness to cooperate with the police, drawing on data from a sample of adolescents in Jamaica, but procedural justice was a significant predictor. Kochel et al.’s (2013) study in Trinidad & Tobago also found that obligation was a weak (and statistically insignificant) predictor of people’s willingness to report a crime to the police, and that procedural justice was more important. As already mentioned, Bulger & Walters (2019) found in their meta-analysis evidence for a direct link between procedural justice and cooperation.

These three potential predictors reflect normative motivations to cooperate. The final two reflect instrumental motivations. The fourth potential predictor is the belief that the police are effective at fighting crime and managing people’s sense of risk. People may be more likely to cooperate when they believe that the police are effective at catching criminals, deterring crime, and responding quickly in an emergency. The goal of the police is to reduce crime and risk and they think helping an effective police force would be beneficial in that regard. Conversely, if the police seem to be ineffective in fighting crime, then people may conclude what’s the point…what’s in it for me? As with procedural justice, this could be separate from the role that legitimacy may play.

The final potential predictor of cooperation is fear of crime. As with the link between fear of crime and legitimacy, our position is speculative. On the one hand, people who worry about the risk of being burgled and physically attacked in the street may be more likely to call and assist the police and the courts. They may be motivated to report crimes and give information to the police because they are concerned about their own personal risk. Correspondingly, people who are not worried about criminal victimization may be less likely to cooperate with legal authorities because they do not feel that they need legal authorities to reduce their material risk. On the other hand, people who worry about crime may be less willing to help the police, possibly because they think that there are potentially negative personal consequences from identifying the culprit to the police and aiding investigation and prosecution.

Cross-national variation in strengths of the relationships predicting legitimacy and cooperation

In addition to testing the model in Figure 1 in each country separately, we also examine whether the theory appears to work better in some countries than it does in others. As Tyler (1997: 337) emphasizes: “It is important to recognize that the relational model may not provide a good description of authority relations in all settings. In particular, people should care more about relational issues when they identify with the authority and the group that authority represents.” While the norms dictating appropriate use of police power may vary according to varying social, political and institutional practices, arrangements and histories (Jackson & Bradford, 2019; Trinkner, 2019), we test whether procedural justice is an especially important individual-level predictor of legitimacy in countries with a high level of procedural justice—and conversely, whether procedural is less important as an individual-level predictor of legitimacy in countries with low average levels of procedural justice. Following Trinkner (2019), we assume that the routine signalling of inclusion, worth and value by police to citizens through widespread enactment of procedurally just principles means that people in those countries are more likely to (a) view the police as a positive group authority and (b) identify as a law-abiding citizen of the nation state (Murphy et al., 2022). This would also imply that, in such contexts, normative (relational) motivations to cooperate will be more important than instrumental motivations.

We test whether procedural justice and legitimacy (both relational factors) are more important individual-level predictors of cooperation than instrumental factors, in countries in which the police represent an identity-relevant legal authority. Using a country-level proxy for identity-relevance and superordinate group inclusion, we assess whether police-citizen relations are more normative than instrumental in contexts with higher national levels of perceived procedural justice, while in countries with lower national-levels of perceived procedural justice, they are more instrumental than normative. The aggregate level of procedural justice in a given country is an adequate proxy for identity-relevance and superordinate group inclusion, not least because individual level studies have consistently identified a strong association between perceived procedural justice and salient social categories, such as nation, state and the notion of the law-abiding citizen (for a recent review see Chan et al. 2023).

We predict that in countries with high aggregate levels of procedural justice, procedural justice will be a stronger individual level predictor of legitimacy, and effectiveness and fear of crime will be weaker predictors of legitimacy. We also predict that in countries with high levels of procedural justice, procedural justice and legitimacy will be stronger individual level predictors of cooperation, with effectiveness being a weaker predictor. In other words, in countries where we assume (through our proxy) that the police are a prototypical authority figure of a powerful social group that people are more likely to identify with, individuals draw from their perceptions of procedural justice more identity-relevant positive or negative information that then informs legitimacy and cooperation, compared to countries where the police are not a prototypical authority figure of a powerful social group. By contrast, in those countries where people at the aggregate level do not tend to believe that police are procedurally just, other factors (such as effectiveness and fears of crime) will be more important predictors of legitimacy and cooperation.

THE STUDY

Overall, we make three related contributions. First, we test PJT in a comparative cross-national context using nationally representative data from 30 countries. We use structural equation modelling (SEM) to fit the model represented in Figure 1 for each of these countries. We examine (a) the predictors of legitimacy in different countries and (b) the factors that explain variation in behavioral intentions to cooperate with the police and criminal courts. Second, because we use data that were collected with an unusual amount of attention to methodological equivalence, and because we fit the same statistical models in each country, we can directly compare the strengths of these associations across the countries. This also provides future single-country studies with a methodological benchmark to facilitate the careful accumulation of comparative evidence on both fronts, i.e. the locally specific preconditions of legitimacy and the role that legitimacy may or may not play in motivating cooperation. Third, we estimate mean country levels of perceived procedural justice, and we examine how the associations from the model vary by these national-level measures of procedural justice. The goal is to kick-start further work on the context-level factors that may help explain why PJT works better in some countries than in other countries.

Data and methodological equivalence

Established in 2001, the European Social Survey (ESS) is an academically driven, face-to-face interview survey that measures a wide range of attitudes and beliefs (Jowell et al., 2007). The ESS runs every two years, charting interactions between Europe's changing institutions and the attitudes, beliefs and behavior patterns of its diverse populations. The survey is directed by a core scientific team and is funded by the European Commission as a European Research Infrastructure Consortium. Each participating country contributes to the central funding and covers the costs of its own fieldwork and national coordination.

The questionnaire comprises an invariant core of questions asked of all respondents in each round, and a series of rotating modules which change from round to round. Rotating modules focus in considerable detail on a particular issue. They are selected through a competitive process, where teams of researchers are invited to submit proposals for the modules in each round. The core data for our analysis come from a 45-question rotating module on ‘trust in justice’ which was included in Round 5 of the ESS (see European Social Survey, 2011a; Jackson et al., 2011; Hough et al., 2013a, 2013b). The survey was conducted in 2010/11, with 28 countries taking part: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and Ukraine.

All the countries used some form of random probability sampling, in most cases multistage stratified sampling. The mode of data collection was computer-assisted personal interviewing in around half of the countries, and paper-assisted personal interviewing in half. While the target response rate was 70%, realised response rates for Round 5 ranged from 30.5% (Germany) to 81.4% (Bulgaria). The average response rate was 60.2% (standard deviation 11%). The total realised sample size was n=58,838, and the sample sizes for individual countries ranged from 1,083 for Cyprus to 3,031 for Germany.

We also use data from two further countries, South Africa and the US. Both of them fielded some version of the ESS module. The South African data come from the 2012 round of South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS), an annual national survey conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), South Africa’s statutory research agency. This survey round consisted of a nationally representative sample of South African adults aged 16 years and over living in private households. SASAS employs a multistage probability sampling design, where the first-stage sampling units are 500 Population Census enumeration areas (EAs), stratified by province, geographical sub-type and majority population group. Interviews were conducted face-to-face. The realised sample size is n=2,518.

The US data come from a random sample of individuals drawn from a GFK Knowledge Networks research panel of U.S. adults (see Tyler & Jackson, 2014). Knowledge Networks uses random digit dialing and address-based sampling methods to construct and maintain the panel. Some 2,561 respondents were initially selected from the larger panel and invited to take part in this survey. A total of 1,603 individuals completed the survey online. The survey was fielded in August and September of 2012.

Variables and measures

The analysis involves variables that represent the eight concepts that are shown in Figure 1. These are perceived procedural justice, distributive justice, lawfulness and effectiveness of the police, respondents’ fear of crime (worry about criminal victimization), normative alignment with the police, duty to obey the police, and willingness to cooperate with the police and courts. The supplementary materials (section S1) describe the survey questions (“items”) and response options that were used as measures of these concepts. The same items were mostly used in the ESS and the surveys in South Africa and the US, apart from small differences in some items as shown in supplementary section S1. The questions are listed using their wordings in the English-language questionnaires. For the ESS they were translated to the other languages in the survey by the ESS team, using established procedures that aim to achieve stimulus equivalence of the translated questions. The items were also fielded in multiple languages in South Africa, and in English and Spanish in the US.,

In addition to these measures of the main concepts of interest, three background characteristics of respondents are also used in the analysis as controls: age (in years), gender (as male or female), and highest level of educational qualification (in three categories: less than upper secondary, upper secondary, or more than upper secondary education).

Statistical modelling

The results of the analysis are estimated regression coefficients from linear structural equation models (SEMs) corresponding to the model that is represented in Figure 1. They were obtained in two steps. First, factor analysis measurement models for each of the five latent variables in the model were estimated using pooled data for all the countries together. Second, the model in Figure 1 (the “structural model”) was then estimated separately for each country. Mean values of all the variables in each country were also estimated at the same time. The motivation and details of these steps are described in Section S2 of the supplementary materials.

By fitting the measurement models on the pooled data, we make the assumption of formal measurement equivalence across the countries, meaning that the parameters of the measurement models do not depend on the country. This means that we impose on each latent variable an operational definition which is the same in each country and which is determined by the measurement models that are estimated for all the countries together. The estimated coefficients of all the variables then refer to the variables thus defined and are comparable across the countries in this sense.

The estimation was carried out in the R language (R Core Team, 2022), using the lavaan package (Rosseel, 2012) and some additional packages as described in supplementary section S2. The R code that was used for the analysis is included in supplementary materials (section S4).

RESULTS

Measurement modelling

The measurement models were fitted first, separately for each of the five latent variables (procedural justice, effectiveness, normative alignment, obligation to obey, and willingness to cooperate). This used the sample of respondents from all the countries together, including all respondents who answered at least one measurement item for a given latent variable. The resulting sample sizes were between 56,615 and 58,060 for the five models.

Estimated parameters for these models are shown in the supplementary materials (Table S3a for the loading parameters, supplement S4 for the full results). The estimated loading parameters ( λ k l \lambda_{kl} λkl​ in the notation of supplementary section S2) are all positive. This implies that higher values of each latent variable indicate higher levels of it in the direction of the naming of the variable (e.g. higher willingness to cooperate). The estimated measurement parameters ( τ k l \tau_{kl} τkl​ , λ k l \lambda_{kl} λkl​ and θ k l 2 \theta_{kl}^{2} θkl2​ ) from this step were then taken forward as fixed values to the next step of estimation.

Fitting the structural model in each country

The structural equation models for the latent variables were then estimated in each country. In the rest of this section, we examine and compare the estimated regression coefficients for these models. These coefficients are presented in a graphical form in figures below, and in table form in supplementary Tables S3c-d (full output for the models is also included in supplementary section S4) The sample sizes for each country in this step are shown in Table S3b of the supplementary materials, together with R2 statistics for each country. Briefly, R2 was typically higher for normative alignment (ranging from 0.28 to 0.70) than for obligation to obey (ranging from 0.05 to 0.32) and cooperation (ranging from 0.03 to 0.14).

The estimated coefficients of the regression models are displayed in Figures 2-4. In each figure the response variable is the same: normative alignment with the police in Figure 2, duty to obey the police in Figure 3, and cooperation with the police in Figure 4. Each of the plots within a figure shows the estimated coefficients (and their 95% confidence intervals) of one predictor of that response variable. For example, the plot at the top left of Figure 2 shows the coefficients of procedural justice as a predictor of normative alignment, for each of the 30 countries. The order of the countries in Figure 2 is obtained by calculating for each country the averages of the absolute values of the coefficients of the normative predictors of normative alignment (procedural justice, distributive justice and lawfulness) and of the coefficients of its instrumental predictors (effectiveness and worry about crime) and taking the ratio of these two averages. The countries are shown in ascending order (from the bottom) of this ratio, so that the country at the top of the plot (Austria) is the one for which the normative predictors are the strongest, and the country at the bottom (South Africa) the weakest, relative to the instrumental predictors. A similar rule of ordering is used in Figures 3 and 4, using values of the predictors of obligation to obey and cooperation respectively (and including obligation to obey and moral alignment among the normative predictors in Figure 4). All of the variables were defined in such a way that their standard deviations across all the countries are 1. This means that every regression coefficient β in every figure is expressed in a “fully standardised” form where a difference of 1 unit of this cross-national standard deviation in the corresponding explanatory variable is associated with an expected difference of β standard deviation units in the response variable.

Starting with normative alignment in Figure 2, we find that the strongest predictor in nearly all of the countries is procedural justice (the exceptions are South Africa and Slovakia, where effectiveness has larger estimated coefficients than procedural justice). The standardized regression coefficients ranged from 0.24 (in South Africa) to 0.76 (in Spain) and all were statistically significant (p<.001). In all of countries, apart from Austria, effectiveness is a positive and significant predictor. The standardized regression coefficients are generally smaller than procedural justice, ranging from 0.05 (in Austria) to 0.40 (in France). Of note is that the ratio between procedural justice and effectiveness is larger than one for all countries but South Africa and Slovakia, ranging from 1.21 (Russian Federation) to 10.00 (Austria), with a fair number of countries hovering somewhere between 1.5 and 4. The other three predictors are smaller in size and much more variable in their statistical significance. For distributive justice (statistically significant at the 5% level in 13 countries), standardized regression coefficients range from -0.03 (in Sweden) to 0.19 (in Austria). For lawfulness (statistically significant in 15 countries), standardized regression coefficients range from -0.16 (in Ukraine) to 0.21 (in Israel). For fear of crime (statistically significant in 9 countries), standardized regression coefficients range from -0.07 (in Bulgaria) to 0.13 (in France).

Figure 3 shows the coefficients of the predictors of duty to obey. The conclusions are pretty much the same as for normative alignment. The coefficients for procedural justice are again positive and significant in all countries, and largest in all but South Africa and Slovakia, where effectiveness is largest. For procedural justice, standardized regression coefficients range from 0.05 (in South Africa) to 0.44 (in Slovenia). For effectiveness, standardized regression coefficients range from -0.02 (in Israel) to 0.30 (in South Africa). The absolute value for the ratio between procedural justice and effectiveness is larger than one for all countries but South Africa and Slovakia, ranging from 1.09 (Russian Federation) to 22.79 (USA), with a fair number of countries hovering somewhere between 1.25 and 2.75. As with normative alignment, the other three predictors are generally smaller in size and much more variable in their statistical significance. For distributive justice (statistically significant in 8 countries), standardized regression coefficients range from -0.11 (in Cyprus) to 0.14 (in Ukraine). For lawfulness (statistically significant in 9 countries), standardized regression coefficients range from -0.08 (in Ukraine) to 0.19 (in Croatia). For fear of crime (statistically significant in 10 countries), standardized regression coefficients range from -0.11 (in Slovenia) to 0.12 (in Poland).

Figure 4 presents the coefficients for the final part of the model in Figure 1, the model for willingness to cooperate with the police and courts. Overall, normative motivations to cooperate seem to be stronger than instrumental motivations to cooperate, with procedural justice, normative alignment and obligation to obey being stronger positive predictors of cooperation than effectiveness and fear of crime—indeed, the latter two tend not to be statistically significant and/or tend to be negative predictors. However, compared to the predictors of normative alignment and obligation to obey, the size of the regression coefficients is generally smaller. For procedural justice, standardized regression coefficients range from -0.09 (in Lithuania) to 0.30 (in Austria) and are statistically significant in 19 countries. For normative alignment, standardized regression coefficients range from -0.09 (in Cyprus) to 0.21 (in USA) and are statistically significant in 13 countries. For obligation to obey, standardized regression coefficients range from -0.07 (in Slovenia) to 0.16 (in Israel) and are statistically significant in 9 countries. Notably, with the exceptions of Finland and Hungary, if legitimacy is a significant predictor of cooperation, it is either normative alignment or obligation to obey. For effectiveness, standardized regression coefficients range from -0.22 (in Austria) to 0.16 (in Lithuania) and are statistically significant in 10 countries. For fear of crime, standardized regression coefficients range from -0.14 (in Sweden) to 0.10 (in Israel) and are statistically significant in 11 countries.

FIGURE 2 Regression coefficients predicting normative alignment with the police

FIGURE 3 Regression coefficients predicting duty to obey the police

FIGURE 4 Regression coefficients predicting cooperation with the police

Thus far we have found that procedural justice is the strongest positive predictor of both legitimacy and cooperation in nearly all of the countries. Moreover, in 19 countries at least one aspect of legitimacy is a significant positive predictor of cooperation. This supports the portability of PJT across many of these national borders. But does PJT work ‘better’ in some countries than in others? This would be an instance of a `cross-level interaction’ where the strength of an association at an individual level (between an individual’s perception of the procedural justice of the police and their willingness to cooperate with the police, say) may vary according to a country-level contextual variable (here the country-level average of perceived procedural justice). The final part of our analysis examines this question. To set the scene, Figure 5 shows the estimated averages of the main variables in each country. In these plots, the countries are shown in ascending order of average levels of procedural justice, so that the country at the bottom of the plot (Ukraine) is the one for which national estimated levels of procedural justice are the lowest, and the country at the top (Denmark) the one where national estimated levels of procedural justice are the highest. The countries with higher levels of procedural justice are generally in Northern and Western Europe while the countries with lower levels of procedural justice are generally in Eastern Europe (with the addition of Greece, Israel and South Africa). Notably, the general pattern for procedural justice also plays out for normative alignment and effectiveness, and to some degree distributive justice, but not for fear of crime and obligation to obey.

Figures 6 and 7 summarize the results from the cross-level interactions. Figure 6 shows the estimated country means of perceived procedural justice (on the X-axis of the plots) against regression coefficients in the countries (on the Y-axis) predicting normative alignment and obligation to obey, while Figure 7 shows the estimated country means of perceived procedural justice (on the X-axis of the plots) against regression coefficients in the countries (on the Y-axis) predicting cooperation. Generally speaking, normative predictors are stronger and instrumental predictors are weaker in countries with higher national levels of procedural justice.

FIGURE 5 Estimates of the population averages of the main variables considered in the analysis, separately for each country. The countries are in the same order in each plot, by ascending order of the average of perceived procedural justice of the police

FIGURE 6 Scatterplots of estimated country means of perceived procedural justice (on the X-axis of the plots) against regression coefficients in the countries (on the Y-axis). The top two plots show the coefficients of procedural justice predicting normative alignment with the police and obligation to obey the police, and the bottom two plots show the coefficients for perceived police effectiveness predicting normative alignment with the police and obligation to obey the police

FIGURE 7 Scatterplots of estimated country means of perceived procedural justice (on the X-axis of the plots) against regression coefficients in the countries (on the Y-axis). The plots show the coefficients of five explanatory variables (procedural justice, normative alignment with the police, obligation to obey the police, police effectiveness and worry about crime) predicting willingness to cooperate with the police

DISCUSSION

Procedural justice theory (PJT) originated in the US (Tyler and Huo, 2002; Sunshine & Tyler, 2003; Tyler, 2006a, 2011a; Papachristos et al., 2012) but has since attracted considerable international attention. Studies have so far been conducted the UK, Australia, Israel, South Africa, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Pakistan, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Chile and Brazil. Yet until now, our ability to systematically accumulate comparable and extensive cross-national evidence has been rather limited. Most of the studies that have tested a PJT account of public cooperation with the police and criminal courts have been conducted in the US, UK, Australia and Israel. Moreover, scholars have tended to use different forms of sampling, measurement strategies, and approaches to modelling the predictors and potential outcomes of legitimacy (Jackson, 2018).

We have presented findings from the most comprehensive formal assessment of the portability of PJT across diverse social, legal and political contexts to date. Our 30 country dataset enjoys an unusually high level of methodological equivalence due to the European Social Survey’s (ESS) commitment to cross-country equivalence of sampling, mode of interviewing, concepts and measures, and the fielding of the same module in representative sample surveys in the US and South Africa. Our analysis has found that, in most of the countries under investigation, people were more likely to recognize the legitimacy of an institution when they believed that the police made fair decisions and interacted respectfully with citizens. Crucially, procedural justice tended to be a stronger predictor of police legitimacy than distributive justice, lawfulness, fear of crime and the effectiveness of the police in crime-control—although the relative magnitude of statistical effects of effectiveness on legitimacy was typically larger than found in much prior research. The only two countries where effectiveness was a more important predictor of legitimacy than procedural justice were South Africa and Slovakia. Moreover, when officers were seen to be legitimate and procedurally just holders of legitimate power, people were more likely to report being willing to cooperate with the police and criminal courts. In most countries—the exceptions were Belgium, Greece, Croatia, Lithuania, Poland and Portugal, where only one normative factor was a significant predictor—people’s willingness to cooperate was predicted by at least two out of the three normative factors under investigation, i.e. procedural justice, obligation to obey and/or normative alignment with the police. Only in Greece and Lithuania were instrumental factors (police effectiveness and fear of crime) more important predictors of cooperation than normative factors (procedural justice, normative alignment and duty to obey).

Overall, we found that PJT worked in most countries. But we also found that it tends to work a little bit better in countries with high national levels of fair interpersonal treatment and decision-making. When ranked according to country-level average levels of procedural justice, Eastern European countries (especially Russian Federation, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Lithuania), Israel and South Africa generally had lower scores, while Northern and Western European countries generally had higher scores. Looking at the correlations between (a) national-level estimates of levels of procedural justice and (b) coefficients from the models for legitimacy and cooperation, people living in countries with generally high levels of procedural justice (e.g. ones in Northern and Western Europe) tended to be more oriented to legal authority in normative rather than instrumental ways. In particular, procedural justice was a stronger positive predictor of legitimacy among countries with higher aggregate levels of procedural justice, and effectiveness was a weaker positive predictor of legitimacy in the very same countries. The best explanation for this is that, when people in a given country collectively believe that the police treat citizens with respect and dignity and make fair decisions, the police represent a positive authority of the superordinate group (typically conceptualized as the law-abiding member of the community). Heightened identity relevance of the police then strengthens the role that procedural justice and legitimacy play in pro-active public cooperation (Tyler, 1997; Trinkner, 2019; Bradford & Jackson, 2024).

Limitations

We should mention three key limitations. First, the data are from 2010 to 2012. The national level pictures we have presented in this paper may now look different—due for instance, to increasing political polarisation and popularism, decreasing levels of institutional trust, and the rise of the far right. Second, we have used observational (non-experimental) survey data. We have estimated national-level conditional correlations between public perceptions of police activity, perceptions of legitimacy and willingness to cooperate, in a way that allows for formal country level comparisons. It is important to do so, but we cannot draw causal conclusions from our findings. Third, we did not measure actual (behavioral) cooperation. Saying one will cooperate in a hypothetical scenario may be an easy and socially acceptable response in a survey, but actually doing so might be more costly and complicated. But it remains valuable to examine stated willingness to cooperate. To say that one would or would not cooperate is a more concrete type of stated attitude than, say, general confidence in the police. It is one that recognizes a particular role and function of the police in certain situations, as well as positive intentions and a willingness to act in supportive ways. In an ideal world, we would have captured both intentions to cooperate and past cooperative acts. But space restrictions in the survey precluded this, indeed doing so would have limited the number of people available for part of the analysis—only a proportion of a representative sample would have been in a recent situation in which they had made a choice to cooperate or not with legal authorities.

Where next?

Our findings raise a number of issues for future research. From a technical perspective, we need more methodologically equivalent cross-national studies if they are to properly compare what the police need to do if they are going to be recognised as legitimate holders of power by those they protect and serve. This means measuring and modelling legitimacy in comparable ways. It also means including a full range of police behavior—procedural justice, distributive justice, effectiveness, boundaries, and lawfulness. From a theoretical perspective, we need to understand why things differ from one national context to the next. We have examined one potential explanation for the varying importance of procedural justice to legitimacy and of procedural justice and legitimacy to cooperation. We have found that people relate to legal authorities in more normative than instrumental ways when they live in a country where the police represent an important superordinate group that people are more likely to identify with. We have used national levels of procedural justice perceptions as a proxy, which is defensible. But it is important that future cross-national studies directly measure the identity-relevance of the police.

Future research should focus on people’s direct and indirect encounters with officers, as well as ‘focusing events’ such as the police killing of George Floyd (see Fine et al., forthcoming). It should also address why people obey the law. Unfortunately, while Round 5 of the ESS contained measures of people’s compliance with the law, the items did not really work. Very low numbers admitted to having made an exaggerated or false insurance claim or buying something that might be stolen, 97% and 92% respectively, and the question about committing a traffic offence may have largely captured bicycle offences. We recommend future cross-national studies (a) use better measures of self-reported offending behavior and (b) model various normative and instrumental factors, including in their framework perceptual deterrence, legal legitimacy and personal morality, alongside perceptions of the police (Trinkner et al., 2018).

To close

Without public reporting, crimes go unnoticed. Without information given, crimes remain unsolved. Without courtroom testimony, trials fail. Drawing on nationally representative data from 30 countries across Europe and beyond, we have found that the most important thing that police can do to encourage public cooperation is to act in procedurally just ways. When people see police as legitimate and fair, they are more likely to help the police and criminal courts (Tyler, 2011a, 2011b). This is true not just in the US, UK and Australia, but also in countries like France, Greece, Spain, Norway, Hungary and Ukraine.

Research shows that effective policing is not just about enforcing the law in an uncompromising way—it is about being fair too. These goals go hand in hand (Weisburd et al., 2022). Police can confidently assert their power without misusing their authority, both in how they interact with people and how they make their decisions. While aggressive policing is sometimes needed, real success relies on more than just force and deterrence. It is also about upholding the moral and social foundations of police authority (Tyler, 2023).

