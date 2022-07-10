Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 10, 2022DOI

Responding to neurodiversity in the courtroom: A brief evaluation of environmental accommodations to increase procedural fairness

by Betony Clasby and colleagues
Published onAug 10, 2022
Responding to neurodiversity in the courtroom: A brief evaluation of environmental accommodations to increase procedural fairness
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Responding to neurodiversity in the courtroom: A brief evaluation of environmental accommodations to increase procedural fairness
by Betony Clasby, Brigit Mirfin‐Veitch, Rose Blackett, Sally Kedge, and Esther Whitehead
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 05, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Recent research has highlighted that a high prevalence of young adults who have various forms of neurodivergence come into contact with the criminal justice system. Currently, many courts are not designed to respond to neurological differences often seen in young people who engage with them. The aim of this study was to identify ways to make locality courts more accessible, engaging, and ultimately more responsive to neurodivergence. A panel of neurodivergence specialists reviewed the general district courtroom environment of a new specialised young adult list court in Aotearoa New Zealand to identify potential barriers to accessibility and to highlight areas for improvement. The methodology involved naturalistic observation of a typical morning in the courtroom. We identified a series of recommendations with the potential to improve the court experience and increase access to justice for neurodivergent young adults. This study identified specific need for neurodiversity education and screening within the court environment.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with