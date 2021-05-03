National Corrections Reporting Program, 1991-2017: Selected Variables

Description

The National Corrections Reporting Program (NCRP) compiles offender-level data on admissions and releases from state prison, post-confinement community supervision and year-end prison custody records. The data are used to monitor the nation's correctional population and address specific policy questions related to recidivism, prisoner reentry, and trends in demographic characteristics of the incarcerated and community supervision populations. The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) has administered the NCRP since 1983. Abt Associates has served as the NCRP data collection agent since October 2010. As with all other BJS data collections, participation is voluntary, and not all states submit NCRP data each year. This version of the NCRP data contains data for term records, prison admissions, prison releases, and year-end prison population counts. The data files have selected variables making the data suitable for public release. The complete version of NCRP data is classified as restricted access. Please search for ICPSR No. 37608 to find the analogous complete version of this file.