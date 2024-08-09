CrimRxiv Consortium joined by South Asian Society of Criminology and Victimology

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, has announced its newest Member: the South Asian Society of Criminology and Victimology (SASCV). Founded in 2009, the society addresses South Asia’s unique challenges in crime prevention, criminal justice, and victim support.

“The Consortium is privileged to partner with SASCV,” said Scott Jacques, the founder of CrimRxiv, its associate director for sustainability, and professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “They’re a central node in South Asian criminology and an important addition to our international network.”

The founder and president of SASCV, Professor K. Jaishankar, commented, “I am thrilled about the opportunities this partnership will bring for knowledge exchange, innovation, and greater global visibility of criminological scholarship from our region.”

SASCV is the first South Asian group to join the Consortium, launched in fall 2023. They are the 24th member, joining a diverse group of institutions from Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, and the United States.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to foster open access and interdisciplinary research,” Jaishankar explained, “especially in the context of South Asia’s distinct socio-cultural challenges. With the Consortium’s vast network, we can amplify our collective efforts to advance crime prevention and criminal justice research in the Global South.”

To increase their visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv. SASCV’s Hub serves as a portal to their website, where you can learn more about their mission, activities, people, and how to join.

“We asked SASCV to partner with us,” Jacques said, “because we want South Asia to know we’re eager to support them as authors and consumers of open criminology. We look forward to the opportunity and thank SASCV.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.