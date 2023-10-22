Skip to main content
The effect of gunshot detection technology on evidence collection and case clearance in Kansas City, Missouri

by Eric L. Piza, Rachael A. Arietti, Jeremy G. Carter, and George O. Mohler
Published onNov 22, 2023
by Piza, Eric L., Arietti, Rachael A., Carter, Jeremy G., and Mohler, George O.
This study tests whether (1) shots fired calls for service in the gunshot detection technology (GDT) target area are more likely to be classified as unfounded; (2) police responses to shootings in the GDT target area are more likely to recover ballistic evidence or firearms; and (3) shootings in the GDT target area are more likely to be cleared. Entropy balancing created a weighted control group that equaled the treatment group across a range of covariates. GDT effect was tested through logistic regression models with entropy balancing weights set as probability weights. Shots fired occurring in the GDT target area were 15% more likely to be classified as unfounded compared to control cases. GDT did not significantly influence the likelihood of evidence collection or case clearance in shooting incidents. GDT may not add investigative value to police responses to shooting incidents and may increase patrol workload.

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
