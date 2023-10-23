Northeastern University

Race & Justice Lab

Northeastern University’s Race & Justice Lab (RJL) is based at the Center on Crime, Race, & Justice (CRJ) in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. RJL utilizes strategic social science research methodologies to assist government agencies, educational institutions, and community stakeholders in the development of policy changes to advance racial justice. RJL focuses on identifying and understanding racial disparities in the administration of justice, evaluating efforts to remedy racial disparities and bias across stages of the justice system; and, illuminating the role of implicit and explicit racial bias in the criminal justice system. The Directors of RJL are Kevin Drakulich and Jack McDevitt.