South Asian Society of Criminology and Victimology

The South Asian Society of Criminology and Victimology (SASCV) advances criminology and victimology in South Asia by developing context-specific solutions to crime prevention and victim support. Through interdisciplinary efforts, SASCV fosters collaboration among scholars, practitioners, and policymakers. It facilitates the exchange of ideas, research findings, and best practices via conferences, workshops, and publications. The result is a network of experts committed to enhancing community safety and well-being across South Asia. Additionally, SASCV advocates for policy changes that reflect the region's needs and realities, striving for a more just and equitable world. The organization encourages diverse stakeholder participation, including academics, law enforcement officials, legal professionals, and non-governmental organizations. Follow them on Twitter @sacrimevictims. Below is an iFrame with their website, and you can learn about becoming a member here.