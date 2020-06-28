Society of Evidence Based Policing

Founded in the United Kingdom in 2012, the Society of Evidence Based Policing (SEBP) is an independent charity dedicated to embedding evidence based approaches in policing. Membership is free and open to anyone who is committed to making a positive impact in the community through the use of evidence based approaches. SEBP’s core aims are to promote the use of best available research evidence to solve policing problems; support the production of new research evidence by police practitioners and researchers; as well as, lead the communication of research evidence to police practitioners and the public. Follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.