The School of Criminology at Simon Fraser University is one of the largest in Canada and on the Pacific Rim and is one of the leading criminology and criminal justice teaching and research centres in the world. The School has a complement of over 30 full time faculty members, a large number of adjunct professors and associate members, over 1,000 declared majors, minors and honours students, and more than 100 graduate students at the MA and PhD levels. Follow them on Twitter @sfucriminology.