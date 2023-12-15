University of Missouri—St. Louis

Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice

UMSL’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice delivers world-class education at the Bachelor, Master, and Doctoral levels. Their internationally-acclaimed faculty make enduring contributions to the field through critical, timely research on a breadth of subjects within the discipline. They are committed to serving the campus, community and profession through a wide range of programs, events and other activities. Working alongside active experts and veteran scholars, their students are prepared for rewarding careers in academia, research, or other professions that serve the community and impact society at large. Their programs unify knowledge from many fields of study, including sociology, psychology, public policy and law. They explore the causes of crime, responses by law enforcement, prevention methods and the entire criminal justice system at work. Follow them on Twitter @UMSL_CCJ.