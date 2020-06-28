University of Manchester

Office for Open Research

Led by the University of Manchester’s (UoM) Library, the Office for Open Research is creating a more open and responsible research environment. At UoM, they make it simpler for faculty, staff, and students to access a wide range of support and resources for open research. By aiding the development of open research skills and practices, they advance reproducible, efficient, and rigorous research. CrimRxiv moved to UoM, in large part, because its Office for Open Research provides unparalleled leadership and innovation in the global access movement. You can learn more about their contributions to CrimRxiv on our News page. Follow them on Twitter @UoMOpenResearch. Below is a video with Scott Taylor, UoM’s Head of Research Services and the Office for Open Research.