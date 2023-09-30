University of Texas at Dallas

Criminology & Criminal Justice

The faculty of Criminology & Criminal Justice at The University of Texas at Dallas are leading scholars with industry experience. They regularly publish in academic journals and have been honored with numerous teaching and academic awards. With a strong focus on research, their degree-programs provide opportunities for students to work with faculty on projects ranging from violence prevention in schools to policing to community corrections and white-collar crime. Follow them on Twitter @criminologyutd.