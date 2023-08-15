Northeastern University

Violence & Justice Research Lab

Northeastern University’s Violence and Justice Research Lab (VJRL) is based at the Center on Crime, Race, & Justice (CRJ) in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. VJRL supports and promotes research in the areas of violence and victimization, its impact and consequences, and the role of the justice system in addressing these issues. The lab has a particular focus on underserved and understudied populations, who are often particularly vulnerable to experiencing violence. VJRL aims to improve understanding and response to crime victims; and, identify policies and practices that create more responsive systems of justice to promote recovery, healing and community restoration. The Directors of VJRL are Carlos Cuevas and Amy Farrell.