Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime Science

Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime Science (NZISCS) was established at the University of Waikato in 2017. The primary research partner for the New Zealand Police, their research aims to reduce crime and increase security through multi-disciplinary, evidence-based research. Their Māori name represents the Institute as a wellspring of sanctuary, through which flows the promotion, with appropriate support systems, of a safe and secure environment. Follow them on Twitter @nziscs.